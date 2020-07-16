HUNTINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic brought on a host of changes, and early data suggests that some Americans will seek to relocate from urban areas to smaller, community-driven cities in the coming years, putting the Jewel City in a unique position to welcome first-time homebuyers.
A significant portion of homes inside Huntington city limits reflect the housing style of the early to mid-1900s, but a series of upcoming proposed ordinances in the city could change that.
Mayor Steve Williams presented the first of several of these proposals to City Council’s Administration and Finance Committee on Monday evening. It would create incentives for new homeowners to relocate to the city by eliminating the business and occupation taxes for contractors or subcontractors of single-family homes in Huntington, or the renovation of existing houses.
“Individuals living in urban centers and even in suburban centers by overwhelming majority are seeking to be able to find a place for employment, to be able to live in small towns or rural areas,” Williams said.
The Washington Post reported in June that demographers suggest the virus — with people living in densely populated areas where infection rates have thus far been higher — may be accelerating an existing trend of individuals leaving behind the city life, particularly if more and more people continue to work from home.
“It occurred to me that as a result of what we are encountering, this is an ideal opportunity for us to position ourselves to be competitive in that environment,” Williams said. “This is the first of many steps that we’re going to be bringing to you in the coming months to encourage housing construction development in the city, and this proposal is the first step in that direction.”
The city currently assesses a B&O tax of 2% on contractor or subcontractors on the construction or renovation of buildings, specifically of single-family homes.
The ordinance would eliminate this tax beginning Oct. 1 from the first $200,000 of gross revenue paid to a qualified applicant.
Any renovation of a qualifying home would also need to result in revenue no less than $15,000 for the tax exemption and be completed within 24 months of closing on the home.
“It’s a very simple concept. Each of us have had conversations that, when we look at the development of housing in Huntington, it appears that there is housing that develops outside the city, in Ohio, all around us, but new housing construction just doesn’t happen in Huntington,” Williams said.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that developers will choose to go and buy green space where they have to build their own roads, their own utilities, water, electricity and sewer — the water is here; the sewers are here; the roads are here; all they have to do is be able to build upon it.”
The Herald-Dispatch reported in 2014 that almost a third of the houses in Huntington were built in 1939 or earlier, and around 70% are over 50 years old.
Council members supported the ordinance, saying it would be a great selling point for builders as well as people who seek to give classic homes a second chance.
“It positions us appropriately, but also gives us a niche if we’re looking to have families coming into our neighborhoods, a niche up to $200,000 — that’s a nice size home in Huntington,” Williams said. “And up to $200,000 rehabbing with our existing housing stock — it’s historic in nature; it’s got good bones, but people are wanting more modern furnishings. This gives us an opportunity to become more competitive in that regard.”
Individuals would continue to pay for permit fees to ensure their home is built according to codes set by the state of West Virginia.
Council members said the ordinance is a “good start,” but if it were to gain significant interest, could be amended in several ways, including raising the maximum revenue from $200,000 or expanding applicants to include those outside first-time homebuyers.
The proposed ordinance will be sent to full council for a first reading July 27.