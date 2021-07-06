Instead of defying the Republican-dominated state Legislature’s order to legalize fully online charter schools, the West Virginia Board of Education plans to carry out the GOP’s will.
Instead of opposing Republicans’ creation of a new unelected board that can circumvent county boards of education to open charters, or objecting to the GOP’s allowance for more charters to open faster, the state school board also plans to bow on these issues.
It’s legally debatable whether the state school board, which gets its power from the state Constitution, could stop these changes from happening.
Republicans passed a law this year to make these changes, but the state Supreme Court of Appeals wrote in a 2017 ruling that “this Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the [board] is patently unconstitutional.”
Whatever the case, the board has gone ahead and proposed policy changes, currently out for public comment, that echo the law. The revisions would put fully virtual charters and the new state charter approval board into the state school board’s current charter policy.
Among other modifications, the proposed policy changes would also add specific regulations for virtual charters.
In general, fully online charters have had a poor academic track record elsewhere. If West Virginia’s regulations are well-designed, it may be able to produce successful fully online charters where other states have failed.
The proposals are out for public comment through 4 p.m. Monday. After that, the board will vote to approve or reject the policy changes or modify them further.
You can read and comment on the proposals by going to http://wvde.state.wv.us/policies and clicking on the Policy 3300 link in the blue box at the top of that page. The underlined language is what’s proposed for addition, and the lined-through material is on the chopping block.
You can also mail comments to: Sarah Stewart, Government Affairs Counsel, WVDE Legal Services, Capitol Building 6, Room 362, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305.
The West Virginia Department of Education, which prepared the proposals, said there were three people from outside the department who helped develop the revisions. All three are from national charter-supporting groups that opposed parts of the virtual charter portion of the Republicans’ bill as it was flying through the Legislature this year.
Two of the three responded to the Gazette-Mail last week, and they expressed overall support for the board’s proposed policy changes.
“I think that, given what’s in the law, the Department of Education has done a good job of structuring the regulations to both meet the letter of the law and also provide more clarity,” said Veronica Brooks-Uy of the National Association of Charter School Authorizers. “And I think that clarity will help serve as a guardrail.”
Brooks-Uy, the group’s vice president for policy, did suggest adding financial performance measurements for charters to the proposed revisions.
The state school board’s proposals include requirements that fully online charters provide students computers and ensure each child has “access to reliable internet connectivity.”
Groups that apply to open fully online charters would have to explain to their prospective “authorizers” how they plan to verify that connectivity.
Authorizers, the term for agencies that can approve an application to open a charter, already include all county school boards. The proposed changes would add the new state charter board as an authorizer.
Groups applying to open fully online charters would also have to explain to their authorizers how they would measure student attendance or engagement in online lessons. The proposals list possible ways to measure this, such as logins or work completion, but they wouldn’t require that charters use any particular method.
“There are various ways to measure attendance and engagement for virtual school students, which may differ depending on the type of virtual program being offered by the charter school,” the education department wrote in response to questions.
The department wrote that whatever measure charters choose, they must “comply with West Virginia’s approved federal accountability plan and allow appropriate accountability to the authorizer.” Atop approving applications to open charters, authorizers are tasked with holding them accountable.
The proposed regulations also don’t specify how fully online charters must measure student progress — other than that students must take the same statewide standardized tests as public school students.
Applicants to open fully online charters would also be required to tell authorizers how the school would deal with non-participating students.
The proposed regulations say students can even be sent back to in-person schools for a year for not engaging, but there’s little specificity of when charters must go that far. The proposals only say students must be provided “a reasonable period of time” to comply after parental notification.
“The charter school applicant and the authorizer are to determine, based on the structure of the virtual charter school, the appropriate reasonable time that should be afforded to students before disenrollment,” the education department wrote in response to questions. “The amount of reasonable time may not be the same, for example, for a virtual school offering a synchronous [live] program of study versus a virtual school offering a learn-at-your-own-pace program of study.”
Charters, like county school systems, are largely funded based on enrollment, so they are financially incentivized to retain students even when the school isn’t working for them.
Applicants to open fully online charters would also have to provide their “expectations and consequences” for their teachers to ensure they’re responsive to students.
Debra Sullivan, the only state school board member who voted against putting these proposed regulations out for public comment, has expressed opposition to the major changes the Legislature ordered — not to specific proposed regulations.
“The proposed changes radically alter the landscape,” Sullivan wrote in a statement. “While the original policy set county boards of education, local leaders representing their residents, as having the primary discretion to vote yes or no on charter schools, the creation of the Professional Charter School Board as a possible authorizer undercuts counties’ decision-making role.”
“Additionally, predominantly full-time virtual charter schools would be permitted,” she wrote, “despite lessons learned from the pandemic as to the challenges and disadvantages of remote learning. And of course there is the looming issue of funds and other resources being diverted from public schools.”
The leader of the only group that has so far pursued an application to open a charter in West Virginia said last month that, if his push continues, it will be through the new board. The group had applied to the Monongalia and Preston county school boards to be the school’s authorizer, but was denied and lost a subsequent court battle.
Howard O’Cull, executive director of the West Virginia School Board Association, listed concerns from county school board members, but he wrote “these concerns are not directly related to the policy, which seems to [be] following statute closely.”
“Given the prevalent use of virtual instruction during the pandemic, there are concerns about broadband, quality, socialization of students and a great unknown: Fiscal impact on county boards,” O’Cull said. The new state charter approval board would be allowed to authorize statewide virtual charters to enroll as many as one in 10 public school students.
But outright continuing to ban fully online charters or blocking the state charter approval board from operating would require the state school board to outright oppose the Legislature.
In 2019, the Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice legalized charters through a section of the controversial omnibus education law. But that law didn’t specifically say fully online charters must be legalized.
In 2020, the state school board passed its first charter policy, implementing the law but specifically banning fully online charters in the process, using language in that policy.
Earlier this year, the Legislature, now with even more Republicans elected to it, reconvened for its regular annual session and quickly passed a new law specifically legalizing fully online charters.
“There is no silver bullet to guarantee excellent schools,” Sullivan wrote. “Every minute spent on charter schools is time not focused on the critical business at hand, operating all schools to meet the needs of children enrolled in all of the schools in a county.”