HUNTINGTON - A trial in a 2017 Huntington homicide case has been reset again as a prosecutor on the case said Monday he needs to seek approval for an estimated $10,000 in expenses to have a medical examiner testify.
Ronald Amory Witherel, 42, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the July 19, 2017, slaying of David Ralph in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
The robbery charge stemmed from the alleged robbery of one of Ralph's colleagues nine days before Ralph died.
Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale, who was assigned to the case after the Cabell County Prosecutor's Office was recused, asked for a short continuance to get approval from the Cabell County Commission for the expense after the medical examiner on the case left her job for a new position in Montana.
Plymale said the case's lead investigator, retired Huntington Police detective and now Cabell magistrate Chris Sperry, had planned vacation during the trial and a toxicologist is out of the office due to surgery, which were also issues in the trial starting on the date previously planned.
Defense attorney Kerry Nessel objected to the request, stating his client's request for a speedy trial had been ignored in the two years since the incident.
Although Witherel had continuously asked for a speedy trial, his case has been continued several times as the prosecutors and defense teams were replaced and both sides waited for evidence to be tested at the West Virginia state crime lab.
Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard sided with Plymale and agreed to a short continuance of the trial, setting a Sept. 17 date for jury selection.
Nessel requested Witherel be released on home confinement until then, but Howard denied the request.
On the night of the homicide, Ralph's live-in girlfriend told police, she woke up after hearing a noise and saw Witherel, who had worked for the victim's construction business, standing inside the home. He left and she tended to the victim, who later died.
Witherel's girlfriend at the time told police the pair had left their home with two men earlier in the evening and drove Witherel to the victim's home on the evening of Ralph's death. One of the men later directed detectives to bloody jeans and shoes in a garbage can in South Point, Ohio.
Although Witherel told the men a dog had bitten him, the men told detectives that Witherel was wearing bloody clothing and had high adrenaline when he left the victim's home.
