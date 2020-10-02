HUNTINGTON — During the trial of a man charged with murder in the shooting of a Huntington couple, prosecutors called to the stand Friday several forensics experts in an attempt to strengthen testimony given by a surviving victim who said the man on trial had shot her.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, is accused of shooting to death Aaron William Black, 20, and wounding his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at Black’s apartment in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue.
During testimony this week, Rice said Black sold marijuana for a living, but would typically do it outside of his home. She testified that she tried to keep herself distant from his business.
On the night of the shooting, Sept. 2, 2017, she went to his apartment to hang out. She started to fall asleep on the couch before Black asked her to go to the bedroom because Sheffield was coming over to purchase marijuana.
She testified that she found it to be odd, but went into the bedroom as Sheffield arrived. She heard the men talking in the next room before she heard Sheffield say a long “wow” and then Black gasp before the bedroom door opened and a man entered, pointed a gun at her forehead and shot her. She played dead until he left and then found Black sitting at the kitchen table with his head on the table.
While she initially told 911 she did not know who shot her, Rice testified that every time after that, she said it was Sheffield. She initially said she did not see the shooter’s face, but said Thursday she had seen the lower portion of his face and recognized it as Sheffield’s, with whom she was acquainted.
Rice said rumors after the attack indicated Sheffield and Black were going to start some type of “mail business” together, but something went wrong and that is why Black was killed.
Defense attorneys Janice Givens and Bob Wible said Black probably had several enemies through his illegal ventures and questioned if Rice had been high at the time of the attack, which could have altered her identification of Sheffield as the shooter.
To strengthen Rice’s testimony, the prosecution presented three witnesses Friday who said her statement could not be disproven by forensic evidence and jail phone calls.
Steve Compton, a forensic investigator for the Huntington Police Department, said the crime scene analysis showed Black was shot six times and Rice once by someone wielding a revolver. His analysis backed Rice’s story that she found Black with his head on the kitchen table before he was moved to the floor. It also backed Rice’s story that she had been in the bedroom on the bed for some time when the shooting occurred and then moved to the kitchen to find Black.
His evidence showed she did not shoot herself, he said, but crime scene forensics typically identify what happened, not who the assailant was, he said.
“I cannot refute her statement based on what was found at the scene,” he said.
In an attempt to show the killing had been personal and not a robbery, assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale talked Compton through showing several valuable times seized from the home by police, which included $5,000, a cellphone, guns, name-brand clothing and backpacks, and more. A duffel bag full of pounds of marijuana was also shown.
Black’s valuable dogs and their puppies were also all accounted for.
While Givens asked if there could have been more than one shooter involved, Compton said his analysis did not indicate that. However, several ledgers show Black had dealt with tens of thousands of dollars, leaving the defense to question where that money had gone.
Sgt. Eddie Prichard of the Huntington Police Department, who oversees digital forensics and records units, pulled data from several cellphones. He testified that text messages between Black and Rice, along with other phone data, matched her story of what happened prior to the attack, too.
An employee of the West Virginia State Police who monitors jail phone calls said Sheffield says a long, drawn-out “wow” a lot. Rice had said she heard the shooter say a similar “wow” before the shooting occurred.
In one call played in court Friday, Sheffield told someone he had been at a barber shop from about 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. the night of the shooting. However, Prichard testified that Sheffield’s phone data and connections to cellphone towers showed otherwise when prosecutors attempted to show Sheffield had fled the area after the attack.
During the time of the shooting, Sheffield was not using his phone and not answering calls for about 15 minutes, Prichard testified, before Sheffield made several phone calls in a row. The phone was connected at a cellphone tower near Black’s home during that time, he said.
At defense attorney Claude Sigley’s questioning, Prichard said sometimes phones can ping to different towers if a tower is overloaded with other phones.
Phone records indicate Sheffield took a cab to a gas station downtown just after 1 a.m. while on an extended phone call with a woman. Throughout the day Sheffield’s phone pinged off several towers throughout Huntington. The last use of his phone was just before 2 p.m., minutes before police told local media that Sheffield was wanted for questioning.
The woman with whom he had conversed after the shooting had been in Gallipolis, Ohio, at the time of the shooting, but midday Sept. 2 her phone indicated she had driven to the Rotary Park area of Huntington. She was in Huntington for about 20 minutes before returning to Ohio. On Sept. 5, she traveled to Bluefield, West Virginia, before traveling between Gallipolis and Bluefield one more time days after.
Sheffield turned himself in to police in that area about a month after the shootings took place.
The trial will continue Monday, Oct. 5, with the defense presenting its case. Kellie Neal is assisting Plymale in prosecuting the case, over which Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles is presiding.