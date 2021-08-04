Bob Pruett coached the Marshall Thundering Herd football team for nine seasons from 1996 to 2004. His overall record was 94-23 and included one Division I-AA National Championship and two undefeated seasons.
HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall football coach Bob Pruett will sign his coach’s biography “Purpose and Passion: Bobby Pruett & the Marshall Years,” authored by sports writer Bill Chastain, at Dutch Miller Kia, 6400 U.S. 60 East, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
The book has a foreword by Chad Pennington, former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins quarterback, who starred at Marshall under Pruett in the late 1990s.
Pruett coached the Marshall Thundering Herd for nine seasons from 1996 to 2004. His overall record was 94-23 and included one Division I-AA National Championship and two undefeated seasons.
“Purpose and Passion” is published by Mid-Atlantic Highlands and contains pictures showcasing major stars and moments from Marshall football. An appendix provides complete stats from Pruett’s tenure at Marshall, all wins and losses from nine seasons, and all team and individual player awards. It is $28.
In his foreword Pennington writes: “While I was at Marshall, we went 61 and 7. We won a lot of big games: division and conference championships, bowl games, games against some big-time powers.
“We were never intimidated by any of those teams. Coach Pruett’s mantra that ‘we play for championships’ instilled in us an expectation of winning … . Coach Pruett knows how to motivate a team. We as players had faith in Coach Pruett (and) I know he had faith in us.”
