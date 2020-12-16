HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University football coach Bobby Pruett will sign copies of the sports biography that tells his story, “Purpose and Passion: Bobby Pruett & the Marshall Years,” written by Bill Chastain, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Calamity J restaurant in Huntington.
Calamity J is at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard.
The 324-page hardcover book ($28) is printed in two colors, black and green, and full of photos of key players and major games during Pruett’s nine-season run as the winningest coach in Marshall history (1996-2004).
Standout Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington, who later played for the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, writes the foreword to the book.