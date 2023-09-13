The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Setting aside hundreds of comments from local ratepayers and officials imploring them to deny another rate hike for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, West Virginia utility regulators have approved an $88.8 million fuel cost rate increase for the companies.

The state Public Service Commission on Wednesday approved the hike to cover the companies’ projected fuel costs for Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2024, the latest in a string of rate increases the PSC has approved for the same reason.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

