PAINTSVILLE, Ky. - The owner of two Eastern Kentucky gas suppliers and the two companies have been fined more than $100,000 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission for violating laws and commission orders, according to a news release.
Bud Riffe, owner of Johnson County Gas and B&H Gas, was fined a total of $107,500 for violating Kentucky statutes and Public Service Commission orders 34 times, according to the release.
Johnson County Gas has 315 customers in Johnson County, and B&H Gas has 258 customers in Floyd County, according to the release.
The Public Service Commission found that B&H Gas has not adjusted its gas cost since 2008, leading to a total of $102,000 in overcharges to its customers in just the 18 months since an investigation began, according to the release.
The commission ordered B&H Gas to refund the overcharges over two years. The company has appealed the order to Franklin Circuit Court. No decision has been issued in the case. The commission also has ordered Johnson County Gas to file a gas cost adjustment by Sept. 1.
The violations involve issuing unauthorized debt and failing to adjust the amount charged to Johnson County Gas customers to reflect the declining cost of natural gas, according to the order filed Monday.
Riffe and Johnson County Gas were penalized for failing to file quarterly adjustments to the commodity cost of gas charged to customers from the second quarter of 2013 through the second quarter of 2019, according to the release.
The penalties are due by Aug. 28.
The Public Service Commission also denied rate requests by the companies, according to the release.