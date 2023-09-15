CHARLESTON — A day after it approved an $88.8 million rate increase for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, the West Virginia Public Service Commission on Thursday held a hearing to consider another proposal the companies say will increase customers’ cost burden.
But the American Electric Power-controlled utilities say rates will be lower in the future with the resources they seek in the proposal that prompted the hearing than they would be without them.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are asking the PSC to approve agreements for eight out-of-state renewable energy projects they say will provide West Virginia customer benefits that exceed estimated costs by $44.5 million.
The renewable facilities have different projected in-service dates, but the companies estimate that rates would climb by roughly $3.7 million for all customers under their proposal during a hypothetical first year that assumes all eight facilities are in service. A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would experience a net monthly hike of 29 cents.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power witnesses said the companies’ proposal would attract and retain industrial customers and lower the companies’ exposure to volatile fuel costs.
“You now have less fuel risk,” Alex Vaughan, AEP Service Corp. managing director of renewables and fuel strategy, testified at Thursday’s hearing at the PSC’s headquarters in Charleston.
The $88.8 million rate hike the PSC approved for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power on Thursday was to cover company fuel costs.
The utilities have urged the PSC to approve their proposal to narrow a deficit of renewable generation for customers. Vaughan said in written testimony filed Sept. 5 that, even with all the resources proposed in the pending case, the companies would still need approximately 300,000 additional annual megawatt hours of renewable generation to fill the subscribed needs of their customers.
Vaughan said the utilities came to final contractual terms with Nucor Steel on Wednesday night. The companies told the PSC in March that they were working on a special contract with Nucor, with whom they reported signing a memorandum of understanding to provide a “sizeable portion” of Nucor’s energy needs through renewable resources.
“What has held up the last six months has been the renewable power aspect of this,” Vaughan said. “And it’s not just having one thing to meet their needs. It’s having a portfolio of projects, a mutual fund, if you will, of projects to diversify risk and be able to supply these customers’ needs so that they can make the product declarations that they need to make so that they can sell their products.”
Vaughan said the utilities would file the contract with the PSC. Vaughan said he, another utility representative and a Nucor representative would file testimony to support the contract but declined under questioning from PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane to say when the filing would take place.
“There’s a great deal of attorneys involved in this,” Vaughan said.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye declined further comment on Vaughan’s testimony, indicating the product of the parties’ discussions was confidential as of Thursday afternoon. Nucor did not respond to a request for comment.
Nucor plans to build and operate a roughly $3 billion arc furnace sheet steel mill in Mason County.
Lloyd Stemple, CEO of Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC, a Ravenwood rolled products facility within the corporate umbrella of global aluminum producer and recycler Constellium, submitted a letter to the PSC last week supporting the utilities’ renewable energy proposal.
Stemple wrote that some of the renewable projects under consideration are critical to his company reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The utilities have asked the PSC to approve a purchase and sale agreement for a 142.6-megawatt wind facility in Paulding County, Ohio, the Grover Hill project. The companies have said the project is being developed by Lotus Infrastructure Partners and is expected to begin service in the third quarter of 2025.
Terry Eads, an independent contractor providing consulting services to the PSC’s Utilities Division, testified the agency should deny cost recovery approval for the Grover Hill wind project and approve cost recovery for seven solar projects in the proposal.
Eads told the PSC he recommended denial of Grover Hill wind project cost recovery mainly because he found it that would have a negative net present value of $15.6 million over its lifetime. Net present value measures how much an investment is worth during its lifespan.
“If the benefits do not equate to the cost, then it tends to be — just on its face, it’s not economic,” Eads testified.
The utilities’ request comes in conjunction with the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The law established the state’s mandatory renewable portfolio standard program requiring Appalachian Power to deliver electricity from 100% renewable sources by 2050.
In 2015, West Virginia repealed its renewable portfolio standard, becoming the first state to do so. West Virginia had established the standard in 2009.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission approved the utilities’ eight proposed energy projects last week.
Virginia’s jurisdiction applies when its ratepayers are asked to pay their portion of operation, maintenance and electric output costs of facilities to serve customers.
The renewable energy projects other than the Grover Hill wind project are to be supported by purchased power agreements. The utilities have proposed recovering costs of purchased power through annual fuel cost recovery proceedings.
The Green Acres solar project, a 5-megawatt solar facility in Henry County, Virginia, is governed by a 30-year purchased power agreement with developer Madison Solar under which Appalachian Power will buy renewable energy products from the facility. The facility has been slated to start service in Dec. 2024.
Appalachian Power said in March it entered into a renegotiated 30-year purchased power agreement with developer Clenera under which the utility will purchase renewable energy products from the 20-megawatt Horsepen solar project in Louisa County, Virginia. The Horsepen solar project has been slated to begin service in December 2025.
Appalachian Power reported entering into a 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Energix under which the utility will buy renewable energy products from the 20-megawatt Mountain Brook solar project in Franklin County, Virginia. The Mountain Brook solar project has been slated to begin service in Aug. 2024.
The utility plans to buy renewable energy products from the 100-megawatt Pleasant Prairie solar facility in Franklin County, Ohio, under a 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Invenergy. The Pleasant Prairie solar project is projected to launch service in March 2026.
Appalachian Power reported entering into a 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Energix under which the utility will buy renewable energy products from the 19-megawatt Shifting Sands solar facility in Henry County, Virginia. That project has been pegged to start service in May 2024.
The 20-megawatt Sunny Rock solar project in Henry County, Virginia, will be the source of renewable energy projects bought by Appalachian Power under a 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Energix, the utility said. The project has been scheduled to begin service in July 2024.
“Why can we not get any of these projects in West Virginia?” asked Public Service Commission member Bill Raney, formerly longtime West Virginia Coal Association president.
Randall Short, Appalachian Power director of West Virginia regulatory services, said the company hasn’t received favorable responses from developers to requests for proposals that would result in West Virginia-based projects.
In January, Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power and renewable utility-scale energy project developer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) terminated the purchase and sales agreement supporting what was planned to be a 50-megawatt solar facility in Berkeley County.
Moye said the developer lost access to some of the leased land on which the development was planned, which would have reduced the facility’s generating capacity by 30%, from 50 megawatts to 35 megawatts.