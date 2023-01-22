CHARLESTON — The trial for the largest bribery case in Ohio history begins Monday.
It’s loomed over electric ratepayers in West Virginia for years.
Federal prosecutors say the former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives led a FirstEnergy-supported racketeering conspiracy to pass a billion-dollar bailout of its nuclear plants.
Saturday marked 30 months since prosecutors charged former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder with leading a racketeering enterprise that received roughly $60 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to help secure legislation to bail out two failing nuclear plants in Ohio.
The bribery scandal has drawn investigations from the FBI, federal Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The FERC, the nation’s leading utility regulator, found in an audit that FirstEnergy and its affiliates paid $70.9 million to dark money groups whose donors aren’t disclosed for lobbying and other “non-operative” purposes.
FirstEnergy identified $1.5 million charged to its electric and transmission utilities, including Mon Power and Potomac Edison — the two FirstEnergy subsidiaries serving more than 500,000 West Virginia customers — that had been improperly recorded, the FERC noted.
“There is no question that the scandal has likely produced adverse impacts on ratepayers in West Virginia,” James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at the West Virginia University College of Law, said in an email.
In July 2021, FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230 million penalty upon admitting it and subsidiary FirstEnergy Service Company conspired with public officials and other entities to pay and conceal millions through wire transfers to support passage of the plant bailout legislation.
Concerns about the potential for costs improperly charged to customers of FirstEnergy’s subsidiaries throughout the Mid-Atlantic have prompted investigations of the scandal’s impact on ratepayers in Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
But not West Virginia.
“The (West Virginia) PSC stands out as the only commission that regulates FirstEnergy utilities that has done nothing publicly in response to FirstEnergy’s bribery scheme in Ohio,” Dave Anderson, policy and communications manager of utility watchdog group Energy and Policy Institute, said in an email.
Audits in Ohio and Pennsylvania have highlighted what state regulators say were millions of dollars improperly charged to ratepayers in those states.
“(T)he Commission has not received any evidence or credible information from FirstEnergy or any other source relating to the misallocation of funds connected to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal in Ohio,” West Virginia Public Service Commission spokeswoman Susan Small said in an email.
The FERC’s audit found FirstEnergy Service Company, providing external affairs services that included political and regulatory advocacy for FirstEnergy, improperly accounted for and reported lobbying costs and donations.
The company allocated those costs to FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries, the FERC said in its audit released in February 2022. That resulted in unsupported costs in annual wholesale transmission revenue requirements and bill rates, the agency said.
FirstEnergy subsidiaries misclassified costs charged by FirstEnergy Service Company, the audit found. The audit reported that payments to Generation Now and another dark money group were allocated to 10 FirstEnergy subsidiaries and improperly accounted.
Generation Now was a purported social welfare organization whose real purpose was receiving undisclosed donations as a benefit to Householder, according to FirstEnergy’s 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Generation Now pleaded guilty to one count of participating in a $60 million-plus racketeering conspiracy.
“In other words, FirstEnergy’s West Virginia ratepayers almost certainly paid for bribes in Ohio,” Anderson said.
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said the utility’s spending on the Ohio plant bailout legislation “have no rate impact on West Virginia customers.”
“(A)nd this has been communicated to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia,” Boye added in an email.
West Virginia’s neighbors have come to other conclusions about the impacts on their ratepayers after digging further.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio expanded the scope of a third-party audit of a FirstEnergy rider it had directed to determine whether any money collected from ratepayers were used to pay vendors in the transactions identified by the company as improperly misallocated or documented.
The audit determined FirstEnergy should refund $6.6 million to ratepayers and that $7.4 million recorded as capital be identified and excluded from any future base rate case.
“The (West Virginia) PSC could do the same if it wasn’t sitting on its hands,” Anderson said.
Last year, a Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission audit of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries noted that FirstEnergy identified roughly $2.4 million in “inappropriate costs” allocated to FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries. Those allocations dated to 2003.
Made public in June 2022, the Pennsylvania utilities commission staff audit report details potential annual cost savings of roughly $39 million and one-time cost savings of $13.5 million to $22.5 million. FirstEnergy accepted 17 audit recommendations, including remediation determined by internal and governmental investigations.
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved an audit of transactions between FirstEnergy and its New Jersey-serving subsidiary, Jersey Central Power and Light, in March 2021. Four months later, Maryland utility regulators approved an investigation into whether FirstEnergy used money from Potomac Edison, which also serves Maryland, to pay for costs associated with the scandal.
The Public Service Commission of Maryland granted the investigation after the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, the state’s independent residential utility advocate, requested a probe into the relationship between FirstEnergy and Potomac Edison. The Office of People’s Counsel contended a “strong likelihood” that FirstEnergy used ratepayer funds to support racketeering or accounted for payments as costs attributable to ratepayers.
West Virginia’s ratepayer advocacy group is watching other states’ investigations into customer impacts from afar, deeming it unnecessary for West Virginia to launch its own probe.
“We will continue to monitor the investigations of the Ohio bribery scandal that are ongoing in Ohio, and will watch the progress of the investigation that has been requested by the People’s Counsel in Maryland, with interest,” West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams said in an email.
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission.
Williams said the scandal is being “thoroughly investigated” by the Department of Justice and noted the four pending investigations by Ohio utility regulators.
“The consumer advocate in West Virginia … is supposed to be the watchdog protecting residential ratepayers from rising costs,” said Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club. “I just think that any hint of impropriety should be investigated.”
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported paying more than $175 million to FirstEnergy Service Company from 2017 through 2019 under a single operating account, according to an HD Media review of reports the companies filed with the FERC. FirstEnergy admitted that FirstEnergy Service Company paid $60 million to Generation Now from 2017 to March 2020.
The $175 million covered a wide array of support, including “CEO support,” “CFO (chief financial officer) support,” “federal affairs and energy policy,” “local affairs and economic development” and “external affairs and communication.”
A committee of FirstEnergy’s Board of Directors fired Michael J. Dowling from his position as senior vice president of external affairs in October 2020 in connection with a company internal investigation relating to federal prosecutors’ case.
In its request for the Public Service Commission of Maryland to investigate, the state Office of People’s Counsel cited a report that 13 FirstEnergy utilities paid $144 million just for external affairs to FirstEnergy Service Company from 2017 through 2019.
That February 2021 report by Energy and Policy Institute noted that none of that money was allocated to an account for political expenses generally unrecoverable from ratepayers.
Boye said Friday the company was “confident” its West Virginia customers didn’t experience any rate impacts based on its review of expenditures from House Bill 6.
“While it may be tempting to whistle past FirstEnergy’s criminal, regulatory, and financial entanglements as remote problems of a large, out-of-state corporation, Maryland utility regulators and advocates enjoy no such luxury,” the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel argued in its request for a Maryland Public Service Commission investigation.
Calls for closer scrutiny
Late last month, the FERC issued a $3.86 million civil penalty to FirstEnergy for not providing information related to its House Bill 6 efforts and associated payments to the agency’s auditors. The FERC also required FirstEnergy to submit two years of annual compliance monitoring reports to the agency.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison filed quarterly reports with the FERC in November in which they reported FirstEnergy had completed an analysis of how corporate support costs impacted wholesale transmission customer rates from 2015 through 2021.
Potomac Edison reported less than $1 million pre-tax in expected refunds for wholesale transmission customers. Mon Power reported none.
Still pending is the FERC’s FirstEnergy audit requirement from last year that the company file a refund report detailing refunds for lobbying expenses and donations improperly included in rates.
Audit recommendations included establishing procedures for reporting lobbying costs and analyzing all monthly payments made to consultants, including BCG Resources, in addition to refunding amounts in a refund report to customers.
Boye declined to provide an update on the compliance phase of the FERC audit beyond saying FirstEnergy is working with agency audit staff on the list of recommendations.
Anderson said a reasonable response by the commission would be to publicly investigate all Mon Power and Potomac Edison payments to the FirstEnergy Service Company when Dowling led the company’s external affairs activities.
Charlotte Lane has chaired the state’s Public Service Commission since Gov. Jim Justice appointed her to that role in 2019. Small acknowledged that Lane was a lobbyist from 2013 to 2016.
One of her clients was FirstEnergy.
“Chairman Lane is impartial to all parties that appear before the Commission,” Small said.
“I would think Charlotte Lane would want ratepayers to feel confident that the PSC and the consumer advocate [are] doing all they can to watch out for utility customers,” May said. “And I don’t think we can feel secure in that knowledge if there’s no interest in looking into this.”
In defending the Consumer Advocate Division’s choice not to push for an investigation of potential ratepayer impacts stemming from House Bill 6, Williams noted that Mon Power and Potomac Edison haven’t filed for a base rate increase in West Virginia since 2014.
“Costs and illegal or improper expenditures associated with the illegal bribery activities that transpired in Ohio between 2017 (and) 2020 should not be reflected in the currently approved rates of either (West Virginia) affiliate,” Williams said.
Anderson said many FirstEnergy payments flagged by audits responding to the Ohio scandal predate 2014. FirstEnergy revealed to FERC audit staff that it was investigating payments totaling nearly $29 million dating to 2003.
Van Nostrand recommends the commission crack down on FirstEnergy’s subsidiaries through its power to shape their revenue in rate cases.
“The HB 6 scandal in Ohio is probably the most egregious example of utility mismanagement in the modern history of electric utilities, and a PUC doing its job would protect ratepayers by making shareholders bear the consequences for the lack of effective corporate governance practices,” Van Nostrand said.
Van Nostrand said the commission should impose a significant penalty on FirstEnergy’s return on equity — how much a utility can collect in rates on the equity component of a rate base.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison plan to file a base rate case in the first half of 2023, eight years since their current base rate was approved, giving the commission another substantial oversight opportunity.
Last month, the commission approved raising the Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential customer’s monthly bill by an average of more than $5 to cover company fuel costs.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported net incomes of roughly $159.4 million and $77.1 million, respectively, in their end-of-2021 FERC quarterly financial reports.
“When people are struggling to pay bills that are just going through the roof, then our regulators should be doing everything they can, everything within their power, to make sure that we’re not paying for things we shouldn’t be paying for,” May said.