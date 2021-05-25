The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission will have two public comment hearings, both via videoconference, on cases involving Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company.

The first public comment hearing is for Case No. 20-1040-E-CN, the companies’ application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the internal modifications necessary to comply with federal environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer, and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 2.

The second public comment hearing is for Case No. 20-1012-E-P, a petition for implementation of an experimental infrastructure investment tracker and surcharge. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

Directions for how to participate will be posted at www.psc.state.wv.us, under the Hot Topics section, by May 27.

Those who want to make their thoughts known to the commission but choose not to participate in a public comment hearing can send a letter to the commission at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301 or submit a comment on www.psc.state.wv.us.

Additional information, including documents filed in both cases and the full procedural schedules, can be found on the commission’s website.

