HUNTINGTON — A local psychologist will be able to testify about the unreliability of eyewitness identification, but not as an expert, in a 2017 Huntington murder case that left one man dead and a woman with lifelong injuries, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 27, is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Aaron William Black and the malicious wounding of 21-year-old Sydney Rice during a shooting Sept. 2, 2017, at an apartment in the 1700 block of Williams Avenue in Huntington. The incident became the city’s ninth homicide investigation of 2017 when Black later died of his injuries in the hospital.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Rice told police she went into a bedroom as Sheffield entered an apartment before the shooting and had a conversation with Black. Rice heard Black make a “yelp” noise a short time later, and Sheffield allegedly entered her room with a gun in his hand and shot her.
The complaint alleges that Sheffield fired once and struck Rice in the face, at which point Rice said she acted dead until he left the room and she was able to call 911. After Sheffield left the house, Rice went to find Black, who had been shot several times.
Sheffield is slated to go to trial March 17 on the charges.
Last week, his attorney, Janice Givens, was successful in convincing Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles to allow a local psychologist to testify at the trial about the science behind witness identification and what factors could make it wrong, but Chiles ruled the witness would not be allowed to testify as an expert in the field.
Dr. Timothy Saar, a psychologist, was hired by Givens to testify as an expert as to problems within eyewitness identification. Saar has never testified as an expert in that topic, and did not interview Rice to make his determinations, but said he could identify four areas in this specific case that could have created inaccuracies in her identification of Sheffield as the assailant. He came to these conclusions through extensive research, he said, but did not conduct any testing or experiments himself.
Givens said eyewitness identification is outside the common knowledge of a typical juror and it is important that the jurors are educated on what could cause eyewitness testimony to be wrong.
Assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale said Saar had done no studies in the field, nor had he interviewed Rice, who identified the defendant as the shooter, which made the need for his testimony moot.
“Reading an article does not make you an expert in such,” she said. “There are people who are experts in this. Those people actually do publications and teach on the subject and actually have peer-review articles, not just read what other people have done.”
Plymale said she might seek an expert witness to counter Saar’s testimony, which could delay the case, should she decide to do so.
The problem areas Saar plans to discuss include the witness’s confidence, voice recognition, cross-race identification and the involvement of a weapon in the incident.
“My job is to say this is what the research shows us and these are the factors that are relevant in this case,” he said. “I cannot say whether or not they apply to this case. That would be the jury’s job based on all the information (that is presented).”
Saar said a witness who is confident about the details of who the assailant was is no more reliable than someone who might have just identified the person by a shirt or the color of their hair. He also said identifying someone by their voice is unreliable because another person may have a similar tone in their voice.
He also pointed to the difficulties in cross-race identification, which he said is difficult even if the person of one race was familiar and spent a lot of time with people from another race.
Finally, he said when a weapon is used in a traumatic event, such as this, the victim typically tends to focus on said weapon and their surroundings, rather than the person wielding the weapon. This would also make her identification shaky.
After hearing testimony from Saar, Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles said he will allow Saar to testify about the issues in witness identification, but he would not be able to testify as an expert or give his opinion about the victim’s specific identification of the defendant in this case. Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell recently has denied a similar testimony request in a separate murder case.
Chiles also ruled he would allow the prosecution to submit evidence that Sheffield fled the scene after the shooting and denied a request to severe the charges against Sheffield into two separate trials.