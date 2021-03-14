HUNTINGTON — A handful of local health experts will come together this week for a public forum to answer questions from the public, and specifically the Fairfield community, concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We know that the COVID pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color,” said Dr. Tyler Clay, a clinical assistant professor at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy.
He said, historically speaking, that the Fairfield community has a higher minority population than other areas in the city. As more vaccine doses become available to the general public, Clay added that he believes the forum will be a great tool to achieve equity and reduce the burden felt by minorities.
“When you start looking at different social determinants of health, you start to see that those factors disproportionately affect the minority, and we want to make sure that they are being treated equally within society,” Clay said.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black people represent 12.7% of the U.S. population but have accounted for 23.4% of COVID-19-related deaths when standardized for age.
“The goal of this panel discussion is to provide a resource for accurate and honest information to support Fairfield and greater Huntington community members in making their decisions about accepting the vaccine,” said Clay.
Statistics also indicate that approximately 30% of Blacks say they are “definitely” willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine compared to 55.5% of whites.
“I firmly believe that everyone should receive the vaccine, but I understand that it’s a personal decision,” Clay said. “I want to make sure that everyone is making that decision for themselves and their families on factual information, and unfortunately there’s a lot of false information floating around about it.”
Joining Clay on the expert panel are Dr. Cynthia Jones, who trains pharmacists on the science of vaccine development and FDA regulations surrounding drug approvals at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy; Dr. Kara Orwig, who has served the Huntington community as the infectious diseases clinical pharmacy specialist at St. Mary’s Medical Center for 17 years; and Dr. Charles “CK” Babcock, who has worked with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. To date, Babcock has overseen 11 vaccine clinics with the West Virginia National Guard to deliver more than 3,000 doses to the area.
Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing vaccine@huntingtonwv.gov or by calling 304-962-8138. The public forum will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page, at www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and on channel 24 for Comcast cable subscribers. Questions will also be accepted during the forum via email, phone and on Facebook.
Mayor Steve Williams and District 5 Huntington City Councilwoman Teresa Johnson will provide opening remarks during the forum. Former District 5 City Councilwoman Sandra Clements will serve as moderator.