WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Health Department issued a public health announcement on Monday warning residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure stemming from a gathering last week.
According to the announcement, a gathering of young adults took place Thursday, Sept. 10, at Miner Mountain on the King Coal Highway close to Mingo Central High School.
There were young people in attendance who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Health Department.
“At this time, limited information is available to the health department,” the announcement said. “But we believe that it is in the best interest of public health to release what information we do have at this time for all families to best take care of their loved ones if they were in attendance at this function. We can confirm this was an unauthorized event and was not part of any type of school function. The Mingo County Schools did not in any way authorize this function.”
Mingo County health officials are encouraging all who were at the function to self-quarantine for 14 days and seek medical attention of symptoms develop.
Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mingo County from Saturday, Sept. 5, to Sunday, Sept. 13.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 351 and brings September’s positive case count to 85. August had a total of 119 cases, July had 130 cases, and June had 17 cases.