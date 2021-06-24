HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners have set a public hearing date about increasing bonding capacity for a Barboursville retail development.
Tanyard Station has submitted a request to increase the bonding capacity for the TIF project from $9 million to $15 million. A public hearing on the proposal is set for Aug. 12 during the commission’s regular meeting, which begins at 10 a.m.
The TIF District, which stands for tax increment financing, was formed in 2016. According to a copy of the resolution, the money from the bond would complete public infrastructure projects and improvements within Tanyard Station. The projects would include water lines, sewer lines, stormwater drainage and more.
Brent Roswall, a co-owner of Interstate Commercial Real Estate Services, the developer of Tanyard Station, told commissioners Tanyard Station would not be possible without the TIF project. Roswall said previous funds were used on public improvements.
Tanyard Station will begin Phase 2 of development this fall, Roswall said. About 200,000 square feet will be added, completing the space.
“It’s going a little slower than we wanted, but we did have COVID and other factors,” Roswall said.
He noted the recent addition of Menards to the retail development and said the business was “doing great.”
Carrie Cecil, a lawyer with Frost Brown Todd, which represents Taynard Station, said during the commission meeting that Tanyard Station is not currently asking for more funds, but is asking to increase bond capacity.
“It’s solely intended to provide us flexibility to have a higher bonding capacity. We’re not at this time asking for any bonds to be issued. This is just kind of starting the process for the application,” Cecil said to commissioners.
The process could take around four months.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, who attended the commission meeting, asked the Tanyard Station representatives, “When does this end?”
“You guys are coming back. July 1 in Cabell County, in Huntington, West Virginia, there will be more non-taxed property than there is taxed property,” Zerkle said. “So these TIF districts keep coming, and they just keep pounding on. And some of these other people building things and doing things don’t get tax breaks and they pay taxes. So how does — when does this end? Are you guys done at $15 million? Are you going to come back for $20 (million), or when does this end?”
Roswall said Tanyard Station has brought in mostly new tenants from national accounts. The development has added about 200 jobs, he said. Roswall added that Tanyard Station would not exist without the public improvements already made at the site.
“You would not have Menards there. You would not have Aldi. That would be the CSX stockyard, and it would not happen without a TIF,” he said.
After the public hearing, the commission can adopt a resolution to submit the TIF application to the West Virginia Development Office.
In other business, West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore spoke to commissioners about programs his office offers, such as an e-pay portal for local governments and the Jumpstart Savings Plan, which allows trade and vocational students to save money ahead of graduation. Moore previously visited the Huntington City Council to highlight these programs.
Commissioners also went into executive session for about 50 minutes to discuss personnel and opioid litigation.