HUNTINGTON — A public hearing for a request to increase the bonding capacity for the Tanyard Station TIF district will be held during the Cabell County Commission’s Thursday meeting.
Previously, the commission heard a request to increase the bonding capacity for the TIF district. TIF stands for tax increment financing. In June, commissioners heard a request to set the public hearing date. Tanyard Station has submitted a request to increase the bonding capacity for the TIF project from $9 million to $15 million.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Cabell County Courthouse.
During the June 24 meeting, Carrie Cecil, a lawyer with Frost Brown Todd who represents Tanyard Station, said during the commission meeting that Tanyard Station is not asking for more funds, but is asking to increase bond capacity.
“It’s solely intended to provide us flexibility to have a higher bonding capacity. We’re not at this time asking for any bonds to be issued. This is just kind of starting the process for the application,” Cecil said at the time.
Co-owner of Interstate Commercial Real Estate Services Brent Roswall, the developer of Tanyard Station, told commissioners that Phase 2 of development will begin this fall, with about 200,000 square feet being added to complete the space.
The hearing is among the first agenda items. After any speakers make comments, the commissioners are expected to vote on the resolution and consider sending the application to the West Virginia Development Office for approval.
In other agenda items, commissioners are slated to go into executive session regarding opioid and airport litigation.
Cabell County and the city of Huntington have been involved in an ongoing lawsuit against three opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Closing arguments for the lawsuit were held at the end of July.
After a previous County Commission meeting July 22, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, told The Herald-Dispatch that the closed-door discussions have been held every two weeks to keep commissioners informed of various aspects of the litigation locally and nationally. Woelfel represents the county in the trial with attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr.
In June, resolutions that moved forward with lawsuits against Robert Newlon Airport were approved by the County Commission. The first sought to shut down two businesses on the property, West Virginia Skydivers Inc. and Pier One Landing, as the commission claims both are operating illegally and without the commission’s approval. The second resolution claimed that the 2017 sublease the Cabell County Airport Authority has with Robert Newlon Airport Inc. is illegal and invalid because it did not receive approval from the commission. It asked for the property, which is managed by Carl Bailey, to be surrendered to the county.
Thursday’s agenda also lists the consideration of a settlement offer for airport litigation.