HUNTINGTON — A public comment hearing on a request to raise residential customers' monthly electric bills is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse.
The hearing in the county commission chambers on the third floor of the courthouse is the third of four hearings on the $297 million rate hike plan submitted to the Public Service Commission by American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.
If approved, the new rates would take effect Sept. 1. A customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would pay an additional $18.41.
The first hearing was at the Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling, where PSC officials said the public turnout was low. The second took place Monday at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.
PSC officials are urging residents to attend if they want their voices to be part of the formal record in the case.
"Public comment hearings give us the opportunity to meet face-to-face with you, the ratepayers," said PSC Chair Charlotte Lane. "We often ask questions about customers’ personal experiences with the utility company. This gives us more insight into the real world problems and issues that customers face. In fact, we have often pursued questions from the bench at evidentiary hearings that stem from information and incidents we learned about during a public comment hearing.
"So, you see, what you say really does count and is taken into consideration while we strive to balance the interests of the state, the utility and the ratepayers, as the PSC is charged to do."
Lane said the goal is to get as much feedback from the public as possible at public comment hearings.
"Your input is a critical element in our decision-making process, so the more people we hear from, the better," she said.
Comments are traditionally limited to around three minutes, so Lane offered some tips for those wishing to speak to help them make the most of their time.
"First, either make notes or write out your comments," Lane said. "This will help you make sure you have included all the points you want to make and that you haven’t left out anything important. Remember that the court reporter is recording what you say for the official record, so please speak clearly."
The PSC will host the fourth hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at its headquarters at 201 Brooks St. in Charleston.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the PSC in April to increase the rate the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity. Appalachian Power acknowledged that if the commission approves the proposal, the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would rise nearly 12% from the current monthly bill of $155.66.
The evidentiary hearing in the case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the commission’s Charleston headquarters. A decision is expected soon after, although PSC officials said there is no deadline date for a final determination in the case.