ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has scheduled a public hearing Wednesday on a phased plan to build a 5-mile section of the Chesapeake Bypass between the East Huntington Bridge and Chesapeake.
The public hearing is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fairland High School gymnasium, according to Matt McGuire, a spokesman for the department’s District 9 office.
The project extends just over 5 miles from Ohio 527 and Ohio 7 to Ohio 775 and includes both an in-person and virtual open house to share design plans and to provide an update of the project and anticipated schedule with the community, according to a news release.
The new plan calls for construction of the remaining part of the bypass to be done in two phases. The first phase calls for a $23 million project to grade and drain the 5-mile section, letting the finished project sit for three years before doing a $60 million paving of the bypass also called the Tri-State Outerbelt.
The first phase of the bypass called a Super 2 highway was opened some 15 years ago between the bridge and Fairland Elementary School. It ran into additional costs due to landslide problems, McGuire said.
The new plan is designed to avoid landslide problems, he said.
The department has funding to complete right of way acquisition for Phase 2. The right of way has been ongoing since 2006 and should be completed in the next 18 to 24 months, McGuire said.
The latest plan calls for construction on Phase 2 tentatively to begin in 2024, McGuire said.
Design work also is underway, he said, and the department still has to address environmental issues on the project.
“We are optimistic we can get funding in the next two years,” he said.
Comments on the project can be received by March 25.
The contact is Tom Barnitz, project manager, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
