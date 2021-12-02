SCOTTOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s environmental office is seeking public input on a proposed $1.9 million slide repair on Ohio 378 in Lawrence County.
The department has proposed a land remediation project at the 6.56 mile marker of Ohio 378, according to a release.
The project includes the construction of a drilled shaft retaining wall and pavement repair, according to the release. The work is to be done in a rural area of Windsor Township north of Chesapeake.
Funding for the project is based on an 80% federal and 20% state basis, according to the release.
The project is expected to be let out for bid May 23, 2022, according to Matt McGuire, a spokesman for the department’s District 9 office in Chillicothe.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project and it will not require new rights of way, according to the release.
However, the road will be closed while the project is underway. It will require a detour.
The state detour will be Ohio 378 to Ohio 217 to Ohio 141 to Ohio 378, a distance of some 10.5 miles, according to the release.
A local detour will be from Ohio 378 to Township Road 101 (Yellow Creek Road) to Township Road 168 (Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road) to Ohio 378. That detour is approximately 3.5 miles.
Anyone who wants to comment on the project can do so by contacting Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601, or via email at greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov. Deadline to leave comments is Dec. 29.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.