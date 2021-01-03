HUNTINGTON — A virtual public meeting has been scheduled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District to obtain input for preparation of a new regional master plan and integrated environmental assessment for Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes in Wayne County.
The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and the key topics to be addressed in the revised master plans include land classifications, natural, cultural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics such as invasive species management and threatened and endangered species habitat.
Chuck Minsker, public affairs specialist for the Huntington District, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) defines a master plan as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development projects.
“A general renewal and update to the master plan is required to reflect current conditions and prescribe an overall land use management plan, resource objectives, and associated design and management concepts,” he said.
USACE generally expects master plans to have an effective lifespan of 15 to 25 years, Minsker added.
“The master plans are a vital tool produced and used by USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of USACE-administered lands and resources for the benefit of present and future generations,” Minsker said. “Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the master plan.”
The public can review the master plan, propose revisions, find additional information about the meeting and view instructions at https://www.lrh.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Current-Projects/BeechFork-EastLynn-Lakes-Regional-Master-Plan/.
The website contains a presentation describing the master planning process and instructions for submitting comments to USACE for each of the lakes. All members of the public are encouraged to submit written comments and suggestions before March 12.
Comments can also be submitted via email to BeechForkEastLynnMP@USACE.ARMY.MIL or mailed to ATTN: Rebecca Rutherford, 502 8th St., Huntington, WV 25701.
To join the meeting, visit online at https://drreedinc.webex.com/drreedinc/j.php? MTID=mc3f61eb52a5a0c b28e879fa520975d8d or call the toll-free number at 844-621-3956 and use the access code 1469394960.
“Callers will be prompted to enter the access code and security code upon calling the phone number,” the corps said in a statement. “Additionally, although not required to hear the call, a webinar will be held during the same time so that callers can visually see the presentation. Users will be prompted to enter their name and email address. This webinar has a call-me feature that will call the telephone number you enter, and this allows you to listen to the call while viewing the information.”
Both lakes are tourist attractions that draw thousands of visitors each year to the region.
The lakes provide flood protection, recreation, and preservation of fish and wildlife habitat. They also provide flood protection to the areas immediately downstream, but also contribute to flood control on the Ohio River.
Both lakes are located in the Twelvepole Creek watershed, which is a tributary to the Ohio River, and have marinas, fishing, campgrounds, hiking and biking trails, swimming beaches and hunting opportunities.
At Beech Fork Lake, the dam is 86 feet high and 1,100 feet long. There are 720 acres of water surface in the summer. The Corps of Engineers owns 12,608 acres and 3,144 acres is leased to West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) for Beech Fork State Park. Another 8,247 acres is leased to WVDNR for Beech Fork Wildlife Management Area.
At East Lynn Lake, the dam is 113 feet high and 652 feet long. There are 1,005 acres of water surface in the summer. The Corps of Engineers owns 24,821 acres of land and 22,928 acres is leased to WVDNR for East Lynn Wildlife Management Area.