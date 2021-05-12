HUNTINGTON — A public meeting regarding a planned connector route between Harvey Road and W.Va. 152 will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Heritage Hall at Heritage Farm Museum and Village.
Community members are invited to participate in a public discussion and have questions answered regarding the construction of the road. Representatives from KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and Wayne County Commission will be present.
The goal is to connect Harvey Road and W.Va. 152 near Ellis Lane and German Ridge Road. Information regarding the routes being considered is on KYOVA’s website, which also shows six alternatives that could be created, depending on public opinion, and an option to not construct a connecting road.
A Planning and Environmental Linkages study (PEL study) has been performed of the area between the two roads to measure how the connector would affect local habitats.
No wetlands are in the proposed area, and the effect on endangered animals in the area would depend on tree clearing requirements, construction timing, and cave or mine portals present.
If community members are unable to attend the in-person meeting Thursday, KYOVA has listed a survey for public opinion on their website that is open until May 31.