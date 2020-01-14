HUNTINGTON — A meeting will take place this week to discuss plans for the construction of an all-inclusive splash pad at St. Cloud Commons.
Recently, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded $250,000, through its Annual Grant Program managed by the National Recreation & Park Association, to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to build the all-inclusive splash pad.
A public meeting will be held at St. Cloud Commons at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, to gather public input and opinions on the project, construction of which has been awarded to Raindrop Products LLC.
Anyone interested in the project is invited to attend. Input will be needed on the concept, color choices, branding by sponsors and educational components of the planned facility. The meeting is expected to last one hour and refreshments will be served. According to the park district, the project will be underway in early spring with hopes it will be completed before the end of summer.