Monday, Dec. 16
No meetings.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Huntington Water Quality Board, Huntington Stormwater Utility and Huntington Sanitary Board, regular meeting, 9:30 a.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
Cabell County Board of Education, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington.
Cabell County Library Board of Directors, regular meeting, 4 p.m., Cabell County Public Library Main Branch, 455 9th Street Plaza, Huntington.
Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Huntington Urban Renewal Authority, regular meeting, 1:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 South 4th St., Ironton.
Village of Barboursville Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.
Wayne County Board of Education, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Wayne County Board of Education, 212 North Court St., Wayne.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
No meetings.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Ashland Board of City Commissioners, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Ashland City Building, 17th Street and Greenup Avenue.
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter board, regular meeting, 2:30 p.m., Cabell County Commissioners chambers, Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
Kenova City Council, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kenova Municipal Building, 1501 Pine St., Kenova.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, regular meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 South 4th St., Ironton.
Proctorville Village Council, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Proctorville Village Hall, 14407 Ohio 7, Proctorville.
Friday, Dec. 20
No meetings.