Monday, Jan. 27
Cabell County Coalition For a Tobacco Free Environment, regular meeting, noon, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave., Huntington.
Huntington City Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Boyd County Board of Education, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Boyd County High School Alumni Auditorium, 14375 Lion’s Lane, Ashland. For information, call 606-928-4141.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 South 4th St., Ironton.
Rome Township Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m. Rome Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville.
Huntington Water Quality Board, Huntington Stormwater Utility and Huntington Sanitary Board, regular meeting, 9:30 a.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
Huntington Human Relations Commission, regular meeting, 2:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
No meetings.
Thursday, Jan. 30
No meetings.
Friday, Jan. 31
No meetings.