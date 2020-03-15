Monday, March 16

Huntington Municipal Development Authority, regular meeting, 4 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave

Tuesday, March 17

Cabell County Board of Education, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington.

Cabell County Library Board of Directors, regular meeting, 4 p.m., Cabell County Public Library Main Branch, 455 9th Street Plaza, Huntington.

Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.

Huntington Urban Renewal Authority, regular meeting, 1:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.

Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 South 4th St., Ironton.

Village of Barboursville Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.

Wayne County Board of Education, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Wayne County Board of Education, 212 North Court St., Wayne.

Wednesday, March 18

No meetings.

Thursday, March 19

Ashland Board of City Commissioners, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Ashland City Building, 17th Street and Greenup Avenue.

Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter board, regular meeting, 2:30 p.m., Cabell County Commissioners chambers, Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.

Kenova City Council, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kenova Municipal Building, 1501 Pine St., Kenova.

Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, regular meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 South 4th St., Ironton.

Proctorville Village Council, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Proctorville Village Hall, 14407 Ohio 7, Proctorville.

Friday, March 20

No meetings.

Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.

