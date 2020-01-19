Monday, Jan. 20
No meetings in lieu of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Cabell County Board of Education, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington.
Cabell County Library Board of Directors, regular meeting, 4 p.m., Cabell County Public Library Main Branch, 455 9th Street Plaza, Huntington.
Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Huntington Land Reuse Agency, regular meeting, 2:30 p.m. Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Huntington Urban Renewal Authority, regular meeting, 1:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Village of Barboursville Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.
Wayne County Board of Education, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Wayne County Board of Education, 212 N. Court St., Wayne.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
No meetings.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Ironton City Council, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Ironton City Center Building, 301 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, regular meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Cabell County Commission, regular meeting, 10 a.m., Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
Friday, Jan. 24
No meetings.