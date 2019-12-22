Monday, Dec. 23
Cabell County Coalition For a Tobacco Free Environment, regular meeting, noon, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave., Huntington.
Huntington City Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Boyd County Board of Education, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Boyd County High School Alumni Auditorium, 14375 Lion’s Lane, Ashland. For information, call 606-928-4141.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Rome Township Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rome Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
No meetings in lieu of Christmas.
Thursday, Dec. 26
No meetings.
Friday, Dec. 27
No meetings.