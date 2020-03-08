Monday, March 9
Fairland Board of Education, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Fairland High School, 21630 Ohio 243, Rome Township. For information, call 740-886-3100.
Huntington City Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5540.
Wayne County Board of Health, regular meeting, 8:30 a.m., Wayne County Health Department, 590 Railroad Ave., Wayne. For information, call 304-272-6761.
Wayne Town Council, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Wayne Town Hall, 1300 Norfolk Ave., Wayne. For information, call 304-272-3221.
Tuesday, March 10
Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority, regular meeting, 5 p.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington. For information, call 304-526-4400, ext. 124.
Huntington Municipal Parking Board, regular meeting, 4 p.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Walnut Hills Action Team (WHAT), regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington.
Wednesday, March 11
No meetings.
Thursday, March 12
Huntington Historic Preservation Commission, regular meeting, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Huntington Unsafe Buildings Commission, regular meeting, 10 a.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Ironton City Council, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Ironton City Center Building, 301 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, regular meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Cabell County Commission, regular meeting, 10 a.m., Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
Friday, March 13
No meetings.