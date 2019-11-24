Monday, Nov. 25
Huntington City Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Ironton City Council, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Ironton City Center Building, 301 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
Cabell County Coalition For a Tobacco Free Environment, regular meeting, noon, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave., Huntington.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 10 a.m., Lawrence County Joint Response Operations Center, 715 Lane St., Coal Grove.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Cabell County Commission, regular meeting, 10 a.m., Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
Boyd County Board of Education, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Boyd County High School Alumni Auditorium, 14375 Lion’s Lane, Ashland. For information, call 606-928-4141.
Rome Township Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m. Rome Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville.
Huntington Human Relations Commission, regular meeting, 2:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
No meetings.
Thursday, Nov. 28
No meetings in lieu of Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 29
No meetings.