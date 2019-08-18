Monday, Aug. 19
Huntington City Council's Planning and Zoning Committee, regular meeting, 5 p.m. Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Cabell County Board of Education, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington.
Cabell County Library Board of Directors, regular meeting, 4 p.m., Cabell County Public Library Main Branch, 455 9th St. Plaza, Huntington.
Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Huntington Urban Renewal Authority, regular meeting, 1:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. For information, call 304-696-5530.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 South 4th St., Ironton.
Village of Barboursville Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.
Wayne County Board of Education, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Wayne County Board of Education, 212 North Court St., Wayne.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
No meetings.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Cabell County Commission, regular meeting, 10 a.m., County Commission Chambers, Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
Ironton City Council, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Ironton City Center Building, 301 South 3rd St., Ironton.
Friday, Aug. 23
No meetings.