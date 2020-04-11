BURLINGTON, Ohio — Social distancing was a main focus of the Public Safety Parade in Burlington, Ohio, on Saturday. 

Hosted by the Fayette Township Fire District, the parade celebrated firefighters and emergency medical service workers who work every day to keep the community safe.

The parade also served as a way for families in the community to get some relief amid the stress of the novel coronavirus, which has forced many people indoors and canceled schools.

People were encouraged to keep their distance from one another and not congregate in groups. Instead, they watched the parade route from their porches, their front yards or inside their homes. People who drove from outside the area watched the parade from inside their vehicles.

To ensure the parade could be experienced by everyone, the route was expanded to include a majority of the neighborhood, including stops along Burlington Park, Burlington Elementary School and the loop in front of Casa Grande.

