HUNTINGTON - With Cabell County's ongoing HIV cluster at 76 confirmed cases - the virus's single worst event in West Virginia's history - concern about the disease's slow but steady rise has likewise deepened.
There was no shortage of questions and comments from the public at Tuesday night's HIV informational forum hosted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Nearly every seat in the roughly 100-person conference room was filled, and the two-hour limit was filled with wall-to-wall discussion - both by the panel of experts and the community at large.
Fielding questions and providing their insights were Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department; Dr. Kara Willenburg, chief of infectious diseases at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Amanda Coleman, executive director for the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless; and Melissa Pemberton, a technology specialist for Prosource. After 10-minute overviews of the nuances of the HIV cluster - a byproduct of widespread intravenous drug use - from their unique perspectives, there was no lack of questions to answer from the public.
Stephen Davis asked if the term "cluster" denotes that all 76 cases are connected. Kilkenny answered that the definition of a cluster rather describes an overarching set of risk factors shared by a single group - intravenous drug use, in this case - though each new HIV patient is interviewed by the health department to piece together who that individual may expose or had been exposed to.
Davis also asked how many individuals the department's syringe exchange sees. Michelle Perdue, who oversees the department's harm reduction program, said 795 individuals have used the program this year with varying degrees of regularity. That total, she added, is a sharp decrease from 2017, when the program saw more than 1,200 individuals during the height of Huntington's opioid epidemic and before the syringe exchange was limited to Cabell County residents.
Del. John Mandt Jr., R-Cabell, asked if some flaw in the syringe exchange may have contributed to the spread of HIV in Cabell County, noting local HIV cases were rare prior to the program's establishment in 2015.
Kilkenny said there's no clear answer why the cluster arrived here, even after preventative measures, like the syringe exchange, were created.
Kilkenny cited a study by Brown University that indicates that a harm reduction program in place prior to an HIV event can reduce cases by up to 80%. How many cases Cabell County would have had it not had a syringe exchange in place prior to a cluster, he added, is speculative.
Mandt also asked whether people from different areas, chiefly homeless individuals, may have brought an influx of HIV cases with them. Kilkenny answered that based on the health department's interviews with individuals infected, the spread is happening within Cabell County, and those who are infected contracted it here.
Connie Priddy, the Quick Response Team coordinator for Cabell County EMS, added from the audience that over 98% of overdose victims EMS sees in Cabell County have addresses within the county.
Perdue added that there is a false notion that the syringe exchange itself attracts transient individuals from other areas to use Cabell County's needle services - pointing out there are well over 300 registered syringe exchanges across the country, including dozens in West Virginia and the regional Ohio River Valley.
Coleman dispelled a handful of misconceptions about homelessness and how HIV has impacted her organization's work. More than half of those in Cabell County's cluster face "unstable housing" and many are outright homeless.
Coleman said that while Cabell County's homeless population has fallen from 227 in 2015 to 171 at the present, there's been a dramatic increase in "unsheltered homeless" (those on the streets rather than a shelter), leading to the perception there are more homeless individuals in Huntington. More than 30% of these individuals have some mental health issues, making it difficult for them to find stable housing.
While most are from Cabell County, the majority of those not from Cabell County come from Logan, Lincoln and Mingo counties, Coleman said, counties that don't offer the homeless services Cabell does.
Scott Caserta, who is running for mayor of Huntington in 2020, noted the discussion's "elephant in the room" was the syringes that are littered in public, and asked what the department is doing to address it.
Kilkenny answered that the department had upgraded its legal capacity to take medical waste in 2016, meaning it could dispose of all the needles it took in, adding that syringe litter reports peaked in 2017. Over the past four quarters, he continued, the syringe exchange has taken in more needles than it has dispensed.
Caserta also questioned whether the syringe exchange violates a city ordinance outlawing the possession and distribution of drug paraphernalia. Kilkenny said the department has met with legal counsel and county prosecutors, and determined the exchange is within the law.
With the cluster ongoing, health department leadership said they plan to organize more regular public forums in the future.