Karen Sifford, left, Johnny Davis, center, and Christina Davis help clean water-damaged items from a garage as area residents affected by Friday’s flash flooding continue the cleanup process on Saturday in Huntington.
Karen Sifford, left, Johnny Davis, center, and Christina Davis help clean water-damaged items from a garage as area residents affected by Friday’s flash flooding continue the cleanup process on Saturday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Public Works crews will begin hauling away debris and damaged household items Monday, May 9, in neighborhoods significantly affected by Friday’s flooding.
That area includes but is not limited to Enslow Park and areas between Fourpole Creek and 10th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 5th Street West.
Residents are asked to pile debris where their household garbage is normally set out, or as close to the street or alley as possible. This cleanup will not affect regularly scheduled garbage pickup, but it could cause delays in special pickups.
Greg Fuller, fire chief for the Huntington Fire Department, said at least 100 homes in Huntington were hit by Friday’s flash flooding across the region that caused flooding, power outages and road blockages.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Friday said National Weather Service officials described the flash flooding as a “once in a generation” event. It was the second large-scale flooding event to affect the city in nine months.
Cabell County Commissioners Jim Morgan, Kelli Sobonya and Caleb Gibson issued an emergency proclamation Friday asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to declare the county a disaster site.
Cabell County was one of three counties for which Justice declared a state of emergency Saturday. He also declared a state of emergency for Putnam and Roane counties. The governor authorized the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management to support the rain-swamped counties and to use all state resources necessary, as reported by The Associated Press.
Kathleen Napier, director of nursing with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said anyone who has waded through floodwaters is recommended to get a Tdap vaccine to prevent diseases.
“Even though it’s not required to have when there is flooding, it’s always good to take extra precaution and have the extra protection in case you would get a cut or injury of some sort,” she said.
Tdap vaccines are available at the health department from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the health department will be closed Tuesday, May 10, for the primary election.
Napier said no appointment is needed to get the Tdap vaccine.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.