HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department will conduct its first targeted clean sweep later this month.
The sweep will be from July 27-29 and will cover 8th to 13th avenues and from 10th to 20th streets. Crews will sweep through all alleys in that area. Additional clean sweep areas will be announced at a later date.
During that time, workers will cut back trees and weeds from the alleyways; cite abandoned vehicles or vehicles without proper registration; and issue code enforcement citations for unkempt properties, according to a post on the city’s website.
Residents in the area will also be able to set out bulky trash items to be hauled away ahead of July 27. These items can include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks cannot be accepted.