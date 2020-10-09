KENOVA — A famous house on Beech Street finally has its traditional orange color for the fall season.
The first batch of pumpkins was delivered Friday morning as Ric Griffith prepares for an alternative for his traditional display of 3,000 gourds at his Kenova home, trading in the mega-display on his property for a drive-thru community experience this Halloween.
Around 1,000 pumpkins will ultimately end up in Griffith’s driveway and backyard, a few hundred of which will be donated to Ceredo-Kenova Middle School, while Griffith will draw designs on around 700 of them before they are picked up by members of the community closer to Halloween.
“I’m drawing designs so the display throughout the town is all triangle eyes and we can still put together a unique display,” said Griffith.
He said the pumpkins will be able to be picked up at his address, 748 Beech St., the weekend before Halloween, Oct. 24-26, and an announcement with more detailed instructions would come closer to that time.
Once received, Griffith is asking community members to carve their pumpkins and display them prominently at their own homes to be a part of the display.