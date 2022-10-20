KENOVA — Preparations for the Pumpkin House display are underway in Kenova as the house’s owner draws sketches for roughly 2,000 pumpkins and waits for the arrival of one giant pumpkin.
The Pumpkin House will welcome visitors to carve the pumpkins beginning Saturday, Oct. 22, and owner Ric Griffith said he hopes to have the full display completed Friday, Oct. 28, for the community to enjoy through Wednesday, Nov. 2.
In addition to the estimated 2,000 pumpkins volunteers will carve beginning this weekend, Griffith said roughly 1,000 pumpkins have been distributed to local schools for students to carve and one 1,080-pound pumpkin will make its way to the Pumpkin House next week.
Griffith said he’s excited to welcome everyone from near and far to carve, scoop or just enjoy the Pumpkin House display. He’s also happy to welcome a new West Virginia giant pumpkin grower after including the first giant pumpkin in the display last year.
“It’s going to be a fun addition to the Pumpkin House because people are amazed by the pumpkin’s size,” he said. “Kids get excited when they see how big it is and adults love the carving, so it’ll be great.”
This year’s giant pumpkin was grown by Sarah Beth Baker, of Ronceverte in Greenbrier County, along with her husband and three children, ages 5, 5 and 8.
Baker said she has always been a fan of pumpkins, but this was her family’s first time trying to grow a giant pumpkin.
Baker said she and the family had a lot of fun learning about making sure the pumpkin got the proper nutrients and seeing their pumpkin grow, and they could not believe they made a 1,080-pound pumpkin on the first try.
“We wanted to do something this summer that we could do as a family, that the kids could enjoy and that they could see the fruits of their labor, so that’s how it started, and it just grew,” she said. “We’re very blessed and we’re super happy to have our big pumpkin.”
The pumpkin will be brought to Kenova on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and it will be carved by local artist Lee Ann Billups Blevins.
Baker is a graduate of Marshall University and said she loved visiting the Pumpkin House each year when she was in school. Now, she’s looking forward to seeing a giant pumpkin her family grew on display and introducing her family to the pumpkin-palooza.
“I loved it then and I love it still,” she said. “We’re really excited to take our giant pumpkin and have it sculpted and introduce our kids to the Pumpkin House.”
This year’s local celebrity visitors will include West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of Veterans Assistance Edward Diaz and members of the Mountain State Giant Growers.
Prizes will be awarded to students for different categories of pumpkins submitted by the schools. Announcements for winners will take place at 9 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Pumpkin House started in 1978 and gets thousands of visitors each year. Griffith said during the 2021 display, rain caused the guestbook to be put away early, but the house was visited by people from at least 14 countries, 32 states and 54 West Virginia communities.
The Pumpkin House is located at 748 Beech St. in Kenova.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.