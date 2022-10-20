The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — Preparations for the Pumpkin House display are underway in Kenova as the house’s owner draws sketches for roughly 2,000 pumpkins and waits for the arrival of one giant pumpkin.

The Pumpkin House will welcome visitors to carve the pumpkins beginning Saturday, Oct. 22, and owner Ric Griffith said he hopes to have the full display completed Friday, Oct. 28, for the community to enjoy through Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

