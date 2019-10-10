KENOVA — It takes more than a wave of a magic wand to turn the Victorian home on Beech Street in Kenova into the famous Pumpkin House. It takes hundreds of volunteers to carve and place the nearly 3,000 pumpkins that create the staple of the C-K AutumnFest each year. Work is well underway now to create the pumpkins that will adorn the 2019 Pumpkin House.
Ric Griffith, owner of the house, has put on the spectacle for 28 consecutive years.
The Pumpkin House will light up beginning Oct. 24. The 700 block of Beech Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Oct. 23.
— The Herald-Dispatch