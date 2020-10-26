KENOVA — Ric Griffith, owner of Kenova’s Famous Pumpkin House, is known for drawing a crowd.
This year, in lieu of his traditional display, it was the word “free” that brought people to his home, as he made the decision to hand out his pumpkins and spread pieces of the Pumpkin House throughout the communities of Ceredo and Kenova for a drive-thru display on Halloween night.
Area residents had the chance to pick out a pre-drawn pumpkin to take home and carve, free of charge. Monday evening, Griffith said all of the pumpkins he had set aside to be picked up by members of the community — around 750 — were claimed.
A few hundred of the 1,000 he had delivered to his home were set aside and handed out at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School as students left school Friday. They had planned to do it a second day, Monday, before that option was taken away.
“Handing them out over there went fine the first day, but we weren’t planning on them not being in school this week, so that complicated things,” Griffith said, referring to the state’s color-coded map that forced Wayne County schools to switch to an all-virtual format for at least a week after moving from yellow to orange.
Griffith said some students came with family members to pick them up at his home, 748 Beech St. in Kenova, instead Monday.
“What we did was that we sent out word by Facebook that they could come and pick out their pumpkins here. They won’t be back in school until next week ,so we decided we’d try and get it done this way,” Griffith said.
Sarah Hay, of Kenova, picked up a pumpkin with her daughter Sunday evening, and said while she’s disappointed the traditional Pumpkin House had to be cancelled, she’s thankful for the opportunity to continue a tradition that dates back to her childhood.
“I was born and raised and now married and raising my daughter here. I believe we have something special here in Ceredo and Kenova. People drive pretty far to come to the Pumpkin House, and we go every year. I feel so special knowing that we live in the same town as this amazing place,” she said.
Hay’s daughter, Katelynn, was able to pick out one of her favorite designs from last year’s display — a singing cat.
All those who got pumpkins should carve and prominently display them Saturday night to create the drive-thru community display.