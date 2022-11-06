The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development Corp. debuted its newest location Saturday, welcoming the community to check it out with vendors, activities for kids and pumpkin smashing.

Black Diamond, located at 2923 Park Ave. in Huntington, will serve as a community space as well as a meeting spot for some Coalfield Development organizations and Solar Holler, a solar energy company.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

