Sarah Fox smashes a pumpkin to be used for animal feed and compost during an event to celebrate Coalfield Development Corp.’s opening of its Black Diamond facility on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development Corp. debuted its newest location Saturday, welcoming the community to check it out with vendors, activities for kids and pumpkin smashing.
Black Diamond, located at 2923 Park Ave. in Huntington, will serve as a community space as well as a meeting spot for some Coalfield Development organizations and Solar Holler, a solar energy company.
Saturday’s event was a joint effort with Coalfield Development, Reuse Corridor, Refresh Appalachia and Revitalize Appalachia. Reuse Corridor manager Baleigh Epperly said while construction hasn’t started yet, soil remediation is complete. Epperly said the goal is to have a portion of the Black Diamond facility open by the end of 2023 and the full building open in 2024.
Epperly said she is most excited for the Community Makers Space, where people can be trained to use different tools to create products out of reusable materials.
“We’re looking at starting it out small scale so that we have plenty of room for expansion,” Epperly said.
“So we’re going to have things like a welding station, 3D printing, all kinds of different stuff like that, and we’ll be storing materials here … as well. So folks will be able to use the materials and be trained and learn the skills to come in here and use it and do whatever they want with the space.”
Mariah Clay, who works with Reuse Corridor under AmeriCorps, said she is excited to see new life come to the Black Diamond location, as she sees many empty buildings in the region.
Clay said the new space will have a positive effect on the community, especially since future creators at the Black Diamond location will be using reusable and reclaimed materials.
“I think it’s a sign of hope for the community, a sign of a transition happening,” she said. “A lot of this will be reused, reclaimed material, so this is just like a beacon of hope for the community that we’re more than fossil fuel that’s already in the past.”
Visitors to Saturday’s activities also could smash pumpkins that will be taken to Coalfield Development’s Highwall farm in Mingo County, where they will be fed to sheep, cows and other farm animals. The pumpkins will also be composted at the Highwall location.
Epperly said pumpkins often end up in landfills, and Reuse Corridor, Refresh Appalachia and Revitalize Appalachia thought to work together to help people get rid of old pumpkins to feed animals that will enjoy them, while also showing off the new property.
Also during the event, visitors were able to view renderings of what the inside of the Black Diamond location will look like.
Coalfield Development is an organization headquartered in Wayne that creates new social enterprises in sectors of the economy that model a more socially, environmental and financially sustainable economy than the coal industry provided. More information can be found at Coalfield Development’s website.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
