ABOVE: Four-year-old David Henry Gross checks out carved pumpkins as visitors stop by the Pumpkin House on Saturday along Beech Street in Kenova. RIGHT: Carved pumpkins line the Pumpkin House on Saturday along Beech Street in Kenova.
KENOVA — Thousands of carved pumpkins are casting a warm glow along one street in Kenova.
The annual Pumpkin House display opened to visitors this weekend as part of the C-K AutumnFest event. As the main attraction at the fall festival — taking place each year during the last weekend of October in the communities of Ceredo and Kenova — the Pumpkin House features approximately 3,000 carved pumpkins covering every possible outdoor space at 748 Beech St. in Kenova. The display can be viewed during the daytime and lights up for visitors at night.
The Pumpkin House started in 1978 and gets thousands of visitors each year. In 2021, the house was visited by people from at least 14 countries, 32 states and 54 West Virginia communities.
The Pumpkin House is free to view, and this year’s display will remain up until Wednesday, Nov. 2.
