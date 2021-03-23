HUNTINGTON — March 23 may be known as National Puppy Day, but dog aficionados in the Tri-State area are fond of showing off, and showing their love for, their pups any day of the year.
According to National Day Calendar, National Puppy Day, first observed in 2006, “celebrates the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives.”
To mark the special day, National Day Calendar suggests using the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay to post photos of your puppy on social media, go to the dog park and let your puppy play, pick up a special treat for your pup, or go for a walk with them. Huntington, Barboursville and the surrounding areas offer no shortage of green space and trails to get moving on, whether by two legs or four.
It also reminds prospective pet parents that shelters are great places to check first when seeking an animal companion of any age.