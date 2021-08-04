HUNTINGTON — Facing yet another surge of the coronavirus, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is not slowing down its efforts to vaccinate the community.
“There are two indicators for how well we are doing,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the health department, on Tuesday. “How many cases we have, and I am sorry to report that is rapidly increasing. The other is the percent positive test rate. Yesterday, that was the worst I had ever seen in Cabell County. It’s because we aren’t testing enough. That’s a bad combination to have for an acute illness like this.”
The delta variant is sweeping through the community faster than residents are getting vaccinated. Kilkenny said vaccinations have picked up in recent weeks but not fast enough and still not enough of the community has been vaccinated.
Similarly, the state reported an upswing, but nothing matching March levels.
Further complicating matters is the fact the vaccine does not provide total immunity to the new, more infectious strain of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released a new study that highlights just how infectious the delta strain is. Studying an outbreak of the virus in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, in July, researchers found 74% of the more than 460 positive cases were in fully vaccinated individuals.
The study coincides with the CDC’s most recent guidance, recommending everyone — vaccinated or not — to wear masks inside public places when transmission is high or substantial.
Kilkenny said the findings of the study are discouraging.
“We had a pretty good understanding of our original SARS virus and most early variants, and the vaccine seemed to have a really strong impact,” he said. “There were questions whether you could even get infected. There were unusual breakthroughs, but they were in the 0.1% range. The evidence that the delta variant is more infectious and capable of infecting those who have been vaccinated says it’s going to be really hard to stop the spread of it.
“We like to think of immunization as eliminating a disease. If we cannot catch it and cannot give it, that’s how you get it wiped off the planet like smallpox. That’s one way they work.
“Another way they work is more like the flu shot. We get a little frustrated with their effectiveness, but they reduce the spread in a population. When they get sick, they get less sick and are much less likely to end up in the hospital or die from the illness. This vaccine is still very effective in preventing hospitalization and death. That is a valuable commodity for us. That is a game changer.”
Kilkenny said while it’s discouraging, it’s still not like last year when the entire population was unprotected.
“We should all get vaccinated and even if we are vaccinated, we should wear masks because we can catch this virus,” he said. “Maybe it won’t kill us, but if we give it to someone who is unvaccinated and it kills them, then we won’t feel good about that. There are still a lot at risk of serious illness.”
Kilkenny said testing has fallen off most people’s minds, but it is still an important tool. He said the primary symptoms of the delta variant being seen are a runny nose, sore throat and fever. Typical COVID-19 symptoms like lost of taste and smell are not present.
Testing is still free at several locations throughout the community, including a drive-up site at the health department and most pharmacies.