Kelsey Matusic is cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Sunday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
John Goellner is cloaked during Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Sunday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine conducts a White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Sunday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Medical students in the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Class of 2024 received their white coats last weekend, making up for a ceremony lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The white coat ceremony is traditionally used to officially welcome incoming students into the medical profession. However, the Class of 2024 entered medical school in July 2020, months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began, thus postponing the event.
Instead, Sunday’s ceremony at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center marked another milestone for the medical students — the start of clinical rotations.
“This white coat ceremony is a tangible milestone that represents all of the hard work and dedication we have poured into our education over the last two years,” medical student Justin C. Merritt, of Huntington, said. “It reminds me what a privilege it is to serve my community and what a privilege it will be to advocate for my future patients.”
Adam H. Schindzielorz, M.D., assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine and a board-certified psychiatrist for Marshall Health, delivered the keynote address and served as the honorary cloaker.
Schindzielorz was the recipient of the 2020 Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Faculty Award.
“This year, the white coat ceremony is not just a belated welcome into the medical community; it symbolizes what has been rightfully earned through dedication and mastery,” Schindzielorz during his speech. “Your actions and efforts during this challenging time have already demonstrated the traits expected of you as clinicians. For this reason, you are not just being inducted into a life of medicine but instead are being recognized for the caregivers you already are and will continue to be.”
Other speakers included Ava K. Tennant (Class of 2022), president of the Gold Humanism in Medicine Honor Society, and Bobby L. Miller, M.D., vice dean for medical student education.
Since 2006, the Touma family, including Drs. Joseph B. and Omayma T. Touma, have generously donated funds to provide each student with a stethoscope.
Additionally, more than 130 School of Medicine alumni, family and friends sponsored the white coats and medical instruments for the Class of 2024.
