WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County education officials are working to improve safety in their schools through locks, sensors and a statewide safety initiative.
During the Putnam County Board of Education meeting Monday, Oct. 17, the board and Superintendent John Hudson discussed safety in schools through new door locks used for lockdown situations and vape detection devices.
The board purchased Night Locks, a device that can secure a door by anchoring it to the floor.
The locks will be installed on every classroom door and other rooms that may need to secure students in crisis situations, such as cafeteria kitchens, beginning Nov. 14.
“Battering rams and everything have been unsuccessful in getting these doors open, so this is a very good device,” said Hudson. “I think it’s just an extra layer of protection for our students and our employees.”
The Board of Education also discussed the installation of HALO Smart Sensors vape detection devices that are currently being installed in middle and high schools.
The devices will not only detect when vape, marijuana and THC products are being used, but Hudson told the board it will also pick up key words that could indicate students may be using e-cigarette and vape devices.
Hudson did not share what words would set off the device during the board meeting.
The board also discussed the recently announced West Virginia School Safety Initiative, a plan expected to aid in creating and implementing crisis prevention for public schools throughout West Virginia.
Board president G. Robert Cunningham is the deputy secretary for Homeland Security and helped create the 33-page report that can be found on the Department of Homeland Security website under the “News” tab.
Cunningham said the getting the report out is just the first step, and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working to learn from past crisis situations to prevent future ones.
“What was put into that document, it’s a 33-page document, and it’s learning from past mistakes starting back at Columbine in 1999 and working up to Uvalde in 2022, making sure that in West Virginia we don’t make the same mistakes,” he said.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
