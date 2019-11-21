CHARLESTON — A Buffalo, West Virginia, man could spend up to two decades in prison after admitting to committing fraud while acting as a contractor.

John A. Luikhart, 32, pleaded guilty in Putnam Circuit Court to felony fraudulent schemes and obtaining money by false pretenses, as well as misdemeanor being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Putnam Circuit Judge Joseph K. Reeder sentenced him to a two- to 20-year prison sentence after the plea deal was announced.

The investigation into Luikhart started after the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Division received complaints of unfinished, shoddy and fraudulent work done by the defendant. The matter was then referred to the prosecutor’s office for review and potential indictment.

“This prosecution and punishment should serve as notice to all who would defraud consumers,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Our office will aggressively pursue anyone who seeks to illicitly take money for services that they do not perform.”

Luikhart is facing similar charges in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

