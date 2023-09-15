The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For some Putnam County residents waiting for more fiber optic capacity, October will be a good month.

County Fiber Optic Director Ronnie Lovejoy says digging is scheduled to start Oct. 1 on the first phase of the project, barring unforeseen obstacles. It is all encompassed on the south side of the Kanawha River, in the Hurricane-Teays Valley-Winfield areas, and expected to take at least a year. The project will cost $16 million.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

