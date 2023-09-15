For some Putnam County residents waiting for more fiber optic capacity, October will be a good month.
County Fiber Optic Director Ronnie Lovejoy says digging is scheduled to start Oct. 1 on the first phase of the project, barring unforeseen obstacles. It is all encompassed on the south side of the Kanawha River, in the Hurricane-Teays Valley-Winfield areas, and expected to take at least a year. The project will cost $16 million.
That money is expected to be split between American Rescue Plan funds, stemming from the COVID pandemic, and money provided by the county.
The south side is the most populous and affluent section of Putnam County. The north side is hilly, rugged and strung together by small communities. Lovejoy said laying fiber on that side is at least two years off, figuring in the south side installation, and the engineering and permitting necessary for the north side job.
Fiber optics are a way to deliver internet faster than traditional coaxial cable, though plenty of people still use conventional cable for that purpose.
Lovejoy said the expenditure is a way to increase competition among internet providers, by providing more internet service providers (otherwise known as ISPs) a conduit to provide service. Not all ISPs provide the connection.
Most service these days is provided by the same people who lay the fiber optic lines. Frontier has been particularly aggressive the past couple of years in laying fiber in Kanawha and Putnam counties. Its installation coincides with a television and social media ad blitz for different packages. Optimum, formerly Suddenlink, and Comcast’s Xfinity are other options. Both install connectivity and provide service.
Putnam commissioners visited Ammon, Idaho, two years ago to look at the city’s internet plan. Closer to home, the city of South Charleston is also installing fiber optic lines for its citizens.
“The reason commissioners wanted to do this was to provide a cheaper cost solution,” Lovejoy said.
In January 2022, the Gazette-Mail featured Frontier’s efforts to bury fiber lines in a Scott Depot subdivision. Putnam County is also burying its lines underground, which improves aesthetics. It is not uncommon for fiber or cable to hang on utility poles, however.
“We also want to make it attractive for businesses coming in, and new subdivisions,” Lovejoy said.
The construction schedule calls for fiber to extend from near St. Albans in Kanawha County, along W.Va. 817 (the old U.S. 35) to Winfield and its intersection of W.Va. 34; W.Va. 34 to U.S. 60 in Hurricane; and onto Teays Valley Road and its intersection with W.Va. 34. Lines are also planned along Hurricane Creek Road.
