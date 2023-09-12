WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore was absent during Tuesday’s county commission meeting, with Commissioner Brian Ellis acting as temporary president for the duration.
Commissioner Steve Deweese stated in his commissioner report that the Putnam County Animal Shelter reopened to the public Monday with “no issues … there was one adoption and 10 intakes,” he said.
Deweese also reported a concern of the commission’s regarding a playground at Valley Park.
“There’s not a fence from the northern end of the soccer fields down to the Zoology Zone,” Deweese said. “So we’re trying to take bids for a fence along that stretch of roadway, which we really need to do.”
In addition, the park board has approved adding additional parking spots at the front area of Valley Park, Deweese said.
“The parking has always been an issue over there,” he said. “I know initially we were looking at 50 to 60 parking spots. Now we’ll have 30 to 40 but that will help tremendously.”
Budget revisions approved during Tuesday’s meeting included a decrease in prosecutor’s office employees’ overtime by $2,000 and an increase in those employee salaries and wages by $2,000.
In other business, Amy Jo Blevins was appointed to the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority Board after the commission went into executive session. Blevins’ term went into effect immediately and will expire June 30, 2025.
The commission also designated Tuesday, Oct. 31, as trick or treat night from 6-8 p.m. for all areas of Putnam County outside of city limits and in unincorporated areas.
“Please contact each city or town for the date and time they will be celebrating,” Deweese said.
County Planner Judy Graley led a discussion for the decision on an order to hire a contractor for a Dilapidated and Abandoned Enforcement Agency case regarding property in Hurricane, an issue that has been ongoing since 2019. In November 2021, the commission placed a lien on the property located on Marina Drive after $100 a day sanctions were ordered in May 2021.
“We’re here to get an order signed and hire a contractor,” Graley said. “The owners were notified they needed to get the property cleaned up and there has been no compliance.”
The order was approved by the commission.
“Since they haven’t taken the initiative to do anything, I am in favor of hiring a contractor to clean it up,” Ellis said.
During the meeting, Mikyle White, director of Putnam County 911, discussed putting in a bid for a new vehicle for the Office of Emergency Management office manager. White opened a sealed bid, the only one he had received, for a 2024 GMC Sierra pickup truck, with a total cost of $55,643, from Charlie Obaugh Chevy Buick GMC located in Virginia. The bid was approved by the commission. The original budget was $55,000, and approved budget provisions will cover the extra costs. The vehicle will be used, among other things, to transport generators, according to White.
Four grant and grant applications were approved in the final order of business. These include an agreement between the county commission and the Board of Education to reimburse a portion of the Justice Assistance Grant program prevention resource officer salary; a $28,000 grant application for a salary of a sheriff’s deputy who will be assigned to about five elementary schools in the county; a grant contract between the county commission and the state of West Virginia for Violence Against Women Act funds; and the 2024 courthouse facilities improvement authority grant application.
“On Wednesday, September 6, I emailed all the commissioners requesting their approval for multiple grant applications and MOUs,” said Tim Hanna, assistant county manager. “In emails I received approval from two of the commissioners, (I) just need the decision to approve.”
Hanna also said they are $20,000 toward the completion of the recent courthouse facilities restoration project.
