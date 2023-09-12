The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Putnam County Commission meeting Sept 12.jpg
The Putnam County Commission meets Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Winfield.

 Amanda Larch | For HD Media

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore was absent during Tuesday’s county commission meeting, with Commissioner Brian Ellis acting as temporary president for the duration.

Commissioner Steve Deweese stated in his commissioner report that the Putnam County Animal Shelter reopened to the public Monday with “no issues … there was one adoption and 10 intakes,” he said.

