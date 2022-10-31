CHARLESTON — An outgoing Putnam County commissioner resigned from office late last week, the same day the county’s prosecutor filed a petition calling for his removal.
Putnam County prosecuting attorney Mark Sorsaia filed a petition around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Putnam County Circuit Court asking a judge to remove commissioner Ronald Reagan Foster from office.
Sorsaia wrote that Foster had established residency in Bedford County, Tennessee, where he registered to vote Sept. 7, but continued to collect a salary and vote on matters that came before the Putnam County Commission.
Foster, a Republican, was elected to a six-year term on the commission in 2016. He lost his bid for reelection in the May primary to Steve Deweese. Foster's term ran through the end of the year.
According to the petition, the Putnam County Clerk's Office received notification Sept. 13 from the Bedford County Election Commission of Shelbyville, Tennessee, that Foster registered to vote there Sept. 7. State law requires county commissioners to live in the district in which they were elected while in office.
Sorsaia’s petition asked that a judge issue a ruling removing Foster from office despite Foster having only two months left in his term because the situation “creates significant legal issues” for the county.
“The first and most significant concern is that he should not be receiving a paycheck, employment and retirement benefits from Putnam County taxpayers if it is not legal for him to serve in the position,” Sorsaia wrote. “Second, Respondent Foster has received these monetary benefits since September 7, 2022. Third, any action Respondent Foster takes as a County Commissioner such as casting a vote on an issue put forth before the Putnam County Commission or any other Putnam County management decision could be considered null and void.”
In a written statement Monday, Foster said he sent an email Friday resigning from office effective Nov. 1, to Commission President Andy Skidmore, Commissioner Brian Ellis and county attorney Larry Frye after discussing his eligibility with the Secretary of State's Office.
In his statement, Foster said the move was prompted by a “personal safety issue” caused by “efforts to clean up what he felt was corruption at the county level.” He declined to elaborate.
Sorsaia was not available for comment Monday.
Reached Monday, Skidmore said Foster sent the resignation email to him, Ellis and Frye at 7:25 p.m. Friday.
Skidmore said the commission does not have concerns about the legality of decisions commissioners made in the past two months because votes during that time were unanimous.
Skidmore said the commission has not discussed whether to appoint an interim commissioner to fill the remainder of Foster’s term, but said that would be “highly unlikely.”
He declined to comment further on Foster’s resignation, calling it a “personal decision.”
Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
