ELEANOR, W.Va. — The 2022 Putnam County Fair, which began Friday, features agriculture exhibits, livestock sales, contests, entertainment, rides and games, and, of course, all the favorite fair foods.

Daily admission to the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor, West Virginia, is $10 (free for children age 1 and younger) and includes rides, entertainment and track events. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.putnamcountyfairwv.com/tickets/.

The entertainment lineup includes Silas Powell and The Powell Family Band on Wednesday; The Laborers Quartet on Thursday; Kaden Meeks on Friday; and Dillon Carmichael on Saturday.

Other events include wrestling, 4-H livestock shows and sales, truck and tractor pulls, a magic show, mud run and fireworks.

For more information, visit https://www.putnamcountyfairwv.com/.

