HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County high school received a new drum set Wednesday as the result of a partnership between two Huntington businesses.

Through a partnership between Jungle Drums and K&B Pest Control, Buffalo High School in Putnam County received a new Pearl RoadShow five-piece drum kit Wednesday. Buffalo High band and choir teacher Josh Corder said the drums will be an exciting new addition to the school’s musical programs.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

