Jungle Drums owner Allen Jones, left, and K&B Pest Control owner Patrick Langham, second from left, present Buffalo High School music faculty Josh Corder, right, and Jaedon Walker with a set of drums for the school on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Jungle Drums in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County high school received a new drum set Wednesday as the result of a partnership between two Huntington businesses.
Through a partnership between Jungle Drums and K&B Pest Control, Buffalo High School in Putnam County received a new Pearl RoadShow five-piece drum kit Wednesday. Buffalo High band and choir teacher Josh Corder said the drums will be an exciting new addition to the school’s musical programs.
“Music is so important, because not only does it give the students something to do to keep them off the streets and, you know, have something to do after school and during school, but it provides a home,” he said. “A lot of kids in school look for something to be a part of. Well music, band, choir, orchestra, anything, it’s something to be a part of.”
Corder said while students who play the drums will obviously benefit of having the new kit, so with the others in the ensembles at Buffalo High.
K&B Pest Control owner Patrick Langham said the process of giving away a drum set began more than a year ago, when he decided to sponsor a drum kit for a school in need to give back.
“I like to give back because I wasn’t financially well off when I was a kid, so you know, now that I’m in a better position, I feel like I need to give back and this is one of things that I did to help,” Langham said.
Langham said he reached out to Jungle Drums owner Alan Jones who got to work on ordering the set and searching the best school to give it to. Jones said while looking at different schools that expressed interest in the set, Buffalo High was most in need.
The partnership will continue, Langham said, as he plans to have Jungle Drums send replacement drum heads to Buffalo High when needed.
In discussing the importance of music in schools, Jones said music is especially beneficially because it can be a hobby, or career, for a person’s entire life, if they want.
“The best thing about music is you can do it till you’re like 95, you don’t have to give it up when you get out of high school,” he said. “With music, you can play to enjoy it, you can play locally and be locally successful, you can do it as long as you want to.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
